Uttarakhand: Nine dead after car gets washed away by Dhela river in Nainital

July 8, 2022 9:36:31 am
At least nine people died, and about five are trapped after a car was washed away by the Dhela river in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar area in Nainital district on Friday morning. One girl has been rescued so far, news agency ANI reported.
The incident occurred after a heavy flow of water was induced by rains early on Friday, Anand Bharan, DIG of Kumaon Range, was quoted as saying.
#WATCH Uttarakhand | 9 died, 1 girl rescued alive and about 5 trapped after a car washed away in Dhela river of Ramanagar amid heavy flow of water induced by rains early this morning, confirms Anand Bharan, DIG, Kumaon Range pic.twitter.com/Dxd27Di5mv
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2022
