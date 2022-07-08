scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Uttarakhand: Nine dead after car gets washed away by Dhela river in Nainital

The incident occurred after a heavy flow of water was induced by rains early on Friday, Anand Bharan, DIG of Kumaon Range, was quoted as saying.

By: Express Web Desk | Ramnagar |
July 8, 2022 9:36:31 am
Operations are on to rescue the five people still trapped in the car. (Screengrab: ANI)

At least nine people died, and about five are trapped after a car was washed away by the Dhela river in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar area in Nainital district on Friday morning. One girl has been rescued so far, news agency ANI reported.

The incident occurred after a heavy flow of water was induced by rains early on Friday, Anand Bharan, DIG of Kumaon Range, was quoted as saying.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement