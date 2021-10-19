Uttarakhand rains: Extremely heavy showers predicted today; PM Modi takes stock

Uttarakhand Rains Today Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt Tuesday to take stock of the situation in Uttarakhand, which has been battered by rains for the last couple of days. At least five people died in rain-related incidents in the state on Monday, including three labourers from Nepal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state on Tuesday. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Tuesday, significant rainfall was recorded in Pantnagar (40 cm), Mukteshwar Kumaon (34 cm) and Tehri (7 cm).

State officials have advised Chardham pilgrims against proceeding to the Himalayan temples until the weather improves, reported news agency PTI.

Dhami said Monday he was continuously taking stock of the situation, and receiving hourly reports on the rain and traffic situation from authorities in each district.

Uttarakhand rains: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami takes stock of the situation on Monday. (Twitter/@PIBDehradun) Uttarakhand rains: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami takes stock of the situation on Monday. (Twitter/@PIBDehradun)

At least 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the state to conduct rescue operations. There are two teams in Uttarkashi, and one team each in Dehradun, Chamoli, Almora, Pithoragarh, Haridwar and Gadarpur.

Viral video: BRO rescues passengers of car stuck near highway

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel Monday rescued passengers from a car which got stuck atop rocks near the Badrinath National Highway. Footage of the video showed an excavation vehicle pulling the car to safety amid gushing waters.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Occupants of a car that was stuck at the swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway, due to incessant rainfall in the region, was rescued by BRO (Border Roads Organisation) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ACek12nzwF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Rains in Uttarakhand: Gujarat CM offers to help Dhami

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered to assist his counterpart in Uttarakhand on Monday, by making arrangements for the pilgrims from Gujarat stranded in Uttarakhand due to the rains. Patel said he was in constant touch with Dhami over the situation in the state.

The severe weather events in Uttarakhand have been triggered by two simultaneous active low-pressure systems, one each over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal regions.