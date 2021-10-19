Uttarakhand rains: Death toll rises to 23, PM Modi assures CM of Centre’s help

With incessant rainfall continuing in several districts of Uttarakhand, especially in the Kumaon region, the death toll in rain-related incidents climbed to at least 23 in the last two days, including 13 deaths reported from Nainital district Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, heavy rain was reported in Ramgarh area of Nainital due to a cloud burst, causing the retaining wall of a house to collapse. According to sources, seven persons died in the incident. The rainwater has damaged several houses and roads to popular tourist spots are blocked due to landslides.

Around 100 persons are reportedly stranded at a resort on the Ramnagar-Ranikhet Road after the Kosi river overflowed. The Mall Road in Nainital and the area around Naina Devi temple are also flooded.

According to an official data provided by the state disaster control room to The Indian Express, Monday six persons died, including three in Pauri Garhwal, two in Champawat and one in Pithoragarh. The numbers, however, increased Tuesday as 17 more deaths were reported, including 13 from Nainital and four from Almora. Meanwhile, one person each in Almora and US Nagar are reportedly missing.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone and took cognizance of the damage caused by the rainfall and discussed the relief and rescue work. According to a statement issued by the state government, PM Modi assured that the Centre will provide all required help and assistance.

Later in the day, Dhami held a meeting with officials at the disaster control room and issued directions related to the rescue work. Dhami, along with minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state DGP Ashok Kumar also conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by heavy rainfall. Directions have been issued to provide financial help to those affected in the rainfall.

“The CM has directed all District Magistrates (DM) to complete the assessment of crop damage to farmers and send reports at the earliest. He has informed that three helicopters from the Army are being deployed in the areas affected by rainfall. The DMs of Chamoli and Rudraprayag have been directed to ensure safety of stranded tourists,” read a statement issued by the state government. As per reports, two of the helicopters will be sent to Nainital while one will be sent to the Garhwal region.

Dhami also asked people not to panic as the state government is taking all necessary steps to evacuate the stranded. The Chardham yatris have also been requested to stop where they are and not go ahead until the situation is under control.