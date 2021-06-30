Uttarakhand poll plan: State BJP leaders to fan out in all seats next month, PM rally in Nov

Setting a target of winning more than 60 seats in the Assembly polls scheduled next year, Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday decided to send out all state ministers, MLAs and office-bearers of party organisations to all 70 constituencies in the state next month to address grievances of the people and party workers.

A three-day brainstorming session that concluded in Ramnagar on Tuesday, meant to chalk out a road map for 2022 elections, also decided to launch a mass contact programme from October, and yatras across the state in December.

While senior BJP leaders are scheduled to address rallies in October and November, the party plans to hold a grand rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November.

The BJP had won 57 seats in 2017 elections and formed the government.

Post-meeting, BJP state president Madan Kaushik told the media that by winning more than 60 seats the party wants to break the myth that a ruling party does not return to power in the hill-state.

While booth committees will be formally constituted in July, the party plans to launch a “vistarak yojana” (expansion programme) in August by deputing one full-time worker in each Assembly constituency, who will camp there until the elections are over. The party has also decided to depute an in-charge and coordinator for each constituency to look after poll preparations.

Elaborating on plans for a mass contact programme in October, a BJP leader said, “Party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, ministers and organisation office-bearers will address voters about achievements of the BJP government and its commitment towards development of the state.”

BJP president J P Nadda is likely to visit the state in the last week of July to address booth committee presidents.