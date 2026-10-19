Uttarakhand FIR after Rahul questions state’s Rs 3.56 lakh crore investment ‘claims’

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the Uttarakhand government’s claims on investments generated by its 2023 Global Investors Summit, Dehradun Police registered an FIR against a social media account holder and an unidentified person over the alleged circulation of false and misleading material concerning investment in the state.

The FIR, registered at Rajpur police station on October 17, names Kamran, who operates the account @Citizen Kamran, and an unidentified person. It was registered on the basis of a complaint by Mrityunjay Singh, Additional Director of Industries, who is holding charge as Director/Commissioner of Industries in the Uttarakhand government.

In his complaint dated October 16, Singh alleged that Kamran and other accounts had been “continuously disseminating false, misleading and baseless information/material” on X and other social media platforms concerning the Global Investors Summit and investment in the state.