Uttarakhand FIR after Rahul questions state’s Rs 3.56 lakh crore investment ‘claims’

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the Uttarakhand government’s claims on investments generated by its 2023 Global Investors Summit, Dehradun Police registered an FIR against a social media account holder and an unidentified person over the alleged circulation of false and misleading material concerning investment in the state.
The FIR, registered at Rajpur police station on October 17, names Kamran, who operates the account @Citizen Kamran, and an unidentified person. It was registered on the basis of a complaint by Mrityunjay Singh, Additional Director of Industries, who is holding charge as Director/Commissioner of Industries in the Uttarakhand government.
In his complaint dated October 16, Singh alleged that Kamran and other accounts had been “continuously disseminating false, misleading and baseless information/material” on X and other social media platforms concerning the Global Investors Summit and investment in the state.
“This is creating an atmosphere of confusion and mistrust among investors and has the potential to adversely affect the investment climate in the state,” the complaint stated.
Singh sought a technical investigation to protect the interests of the state’s industries and maintain investors’ confidence. He also requested that the accounts posting such material be identified, legal action initiated against them, and the content removed from social media platforms.
The FIR invokes Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, which deal with identity theft and cheating by personation using computer resources, respectively.
The police action comes amid a political dispute over the state government’s claims that investment proposals announced at the 2023 summit have translated into projects on the ground.
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On Sunday, Gandhi attacked the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, alleging that investments existed only on paper, jobs only in slogans, and the state’s youth were left with paper leaks. He shared a media report claiming that public sector undertakings, fertiliser shops and flour mills had been counted among Uttarakhand’s investors after the summit.
In a post on X, Gandhi described the summit as a “sham” and demanded that the government make public the full list of investors. He cited the announcement of 1,779 memorandums of understanding worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore and alleged that nearly Rs 100 crore had been spent on roadshows.
The state government has defended its investment record. On Sunday, Industries Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey said investment data and details of individual projects were available in the public domain on government websites. He said it was inappropriate to create “misleading perceptions” without examining the complete facts, adding that investments worth more than Rs 1.01 lakh crore had been realised through the government’s sustained efforts to convert proposals into projects.