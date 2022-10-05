Uttarakhand: 25 dead after bus falls into a gorge in Pauri district

At least 25 people died on Tuesday evening after a bus carrying 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in the Bironkhal area of Uttarakhand’s Pauri district.

According to the disaster control room, the bus was on its way to a village in Bironkhal from Laldhang, when it fell into a 500-metre gorge near the Simri bend at around 8 pm.

Rescue operations were launched by four SDRF teams, which rushed to the site of the accident. Personnel managed to rescue 21 people overnight, who were then admitted to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster control room at the state secretariat on Tuesday and took stock of the rescue operation. “I have talked to the officials there and the rescue operation has started. We are trying to provide all possible help. The teams have been deployed and the locals are also helping in the rescue. I pray to God that all passengers are safe,” said Dhami.