scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Uttarakhand: 25 dead after bus falls into a gorge in Pauri district

According to the disaster control room, the bus was on its way to a village in Bironkhal from Laldhang, when it fell into a 500-metre gorge near the Simri bend at around 8 pm.

Rescue operation underway by SDRF after a bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge in the Birokhal area of ​​Dhumakot in Pauri Garhwal district. (ANI)

At least 25 people died on Tuesday evening after a bus carrying 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in the Bironkhal area of Uttarakhand’s Pauri district.

According to the disaster control room, the bus was on its way to a village in Bironkhal from Laldhang, when it fell into a 500-metre gorge near the Simri bend at around 8 pm.

Rescue operations were launched by four SDRF teams, which rushed to the site of the accident. Personnel managed to rescue 21 people overnight, who were then admitted to nearby hospitals.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster control room at the state secretariat on Tuesday and took stock of the rescue operation. “I have talked to the officials there and the rescue operation has started. We are trying to provide all possible help. The teams have been deployed and the locals are also helping in the rescue. I pray to God that all passengers are safe,” said Dhami.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 07:53:27 am
Next Story

While You Were Asleep: Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0, Inter beat Barcelona 1-0 and Napoli hand Ajax Amsterdam a record defeat in UCL

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement