Uttarakhand paper leak: Cabinet nod to transfer of recruitment process

A proposal to transfer the under-process recruitment for 7,000 vacancies by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission was passed by the state cabinet Friday.

The decision comes as the Uttarakhand Special Task Force investigates the UKSSSC paper leak case, in which 35 people have been arrested.

On Wednesday, a total reward of Rs 3 lakh was announced for information leading to the arrest of two of the main accused persons.

Stating that the state government will take all possible steps to maintain the transparency and dignity of the recruitment exams, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the authorities to announce an exam calendar and start the process. He also asked all the government departments to make a list of vacant posts to be filled by direct recruitment and submit it to the commission.

The paper leak case pertains to alleged irregularities in an exam conducted by the UKSSSC on December 4 and 5 last year in which around 1.6 lakh candidates appeared and 916 were selected for different departments.

The secretary of UKSSSC was also removed from his post.