Uttarakhand: Over 50% of total cases, deaths within 40 days

Uttarakhand has reported 3,896 Covid deaths so far, of which 30 per cent took place within the first days of May this year, while 23 per cent took place in April, according to official data.

Of the total 2.49 lakh cases since last year, over 25 per cent were recorded between May 2 and 10, while 32 per cent of the total were recorded in April. An analysis of official data reveals that 57 per cent of total cases and 53 per cent of total deaths have been reported within the last 40 days.

The state has witnessed a constant growth in active cases at an alarming rate. While the number of active cases was only 2,236 on April 1, the figure shot up to 49,492 on April 30 and to 74,480 on May 10.

During these 40 days, the positivity rate has also increased from 3.66 per cent (April 1) to 6.12 per cent (May 10), while the recovery rate has come down to 66.66 per cent (May 10) from 94.59 per cent (April 1).

According to a bulletin, the state recorded 5,541 new cases and 168 deaths on Monday.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash said, “Around 76 per cent deaths have happened within 48 hours of hospitalisation. Late admission in hospitals is a big reason. I appeal to people to start taking treatment immediately after finding any symptom. That will help in reducing deaths.”

On complaints that non-serious patients were occupying ICU beds, the chief secretary said, “A committee has been constituted to monitor all the hospitals. Most of these complaints are coming from private hospitals.”

The state government has announced a week-long ‘Covid curfew’ from Tuesday.