Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Uttarakhand: On eve of 1-day Assembly session, 2 ministers positive

As a precautionary measure, the RT-PCR test of all legislators was done on Tuesday. According to Deputy Speaker Ragunath Singh Chauhan, the samples of 32 MLAs were taken and four tested positive for Covid-19.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | September 23, 2020 2:10:23 am
CM Rawat’s OSD Gopal Rawat died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday. (File)

A day before Uttarakhand is to hold its one-day Assembly session, Forests Minister Harak Singh Rawat and Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat along with two legislators tested positive for the coronavirus.

The others who tested positive for the virus are Deputy Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Karan Mahara and BJP’s Pushkar Dhami.

Meanwhile, CM Rawat’s OSD Gopal Rawat died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday.

