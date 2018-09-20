Uttarakhand not Open Defecation Free state: CAG report

The CAG report also mentioned that during the time of the audit, the state government had made “no significant progress” in constructing Community Sanitation Complexes and Solid and Liquid Waste Management structures. (Representation Image) The CAG report also mentioned that during the time of the audit, the state government had made “no significant progress” in constructing Community Sanitation Complexes and Solid and Liquid Waste Management structures. (Representation Image)

While rural Uttarakhand had been declared as Open Defecation Free (ODF) in June 2017, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) that was tabled in the Uttarakhand assembly on Thursday stated that the declaration of the state as ODF was “incorrect”.

The CAG report for the year 2016-2017, which was carried out in seven of the state’s 13 districts, mentioned that the state government’s claim of “making all the 265 villages in 132 Gram Panchayats of seven districts open defecation free was found to be incorrect”.

The CAG report also mentioned that during the time of the audit, the state government had made “no significant progress” in constructing Community Sanitation Complexes and Solid and Liquid Waste Management structures.

“The planning and implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) by the State was found inadequate as against the target of 546 Community Sanitary Complexes and 4,485 Solid and Liquid Waste Management structures only 63 and 50 respectively were constructed upto March 2017,” the report stated.

