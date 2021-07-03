Uttarakhand political crisis LIVE updates: Pushkar Singh Dhami, sitting MLA from Khatima, to be the next CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the sitting MLA from Khatima (Photo credit: Facebook)

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the sitting MLA from Khatima, is set to be the next chief minister of Uttarakhand. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party held on Saturday, a day after Tirath Singh Rawat had resigned as the CM. Dhami will be the third chief minister of Uttarakhand in four months.

Interacting with the media after the announcement, Dhami said he would work for the welfare of the people within the short span of time for which he would be at the helm. “My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We’ll work together for people’s welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

BJP has sought to downplay talks of political instability in the state and said it will win the Assembly polls next year. Congress, however, said that the saffron party has insulted the ‘devbhoomi’ of Uttarakhand, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president J P Nadda are responsible for the current situation.

Rawat had on Friday handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 11 pm, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday. Rawat, who continues to be an MP, had been handpicked by the central leadership as CM, in place of Trivendra Singh Rawat. Having been sworn in on March 10, he had time to get elected as an MLA till September 10. However, apart from Covid curbs making holding a bypoll difficult, as per the Representation of the People Act, a by-election for a seat should not be held if the term of a House is less than a year.