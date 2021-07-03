Uttarakhand political crisis LIVE updates: Pushkar Singh Dhami, sitting MLA from Khatima, to be the next CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the sitting MLA from Khatima, is set to be the next chief minister of Uttarakhand. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party held on Saturday, a day after Tirath Singh Rawat had resigned as the CM. Dhami will be the third chief minister of Uttarakhand in four months.
Interacting with the media after the announcement, Dhami said he would work for the welfare of the people within the short span of time for which he would be at the helm. “My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state. We’ll work together for people’s welfare. We accept the challenge of serving people with the help of others, in a short time span,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
BJP has sought to downplay talks of political instability in the state and said it will win the Assembly polls next year. Congress, however, said that the saffron party has insulted the ‘devbhoomi’ of Uttarakhand, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president J P Nadda are responsible for the current situation.
Rawat had on Friday handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 11 pm, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday. Rawat, who continues to be an MP, had been handpicked by the central leadership as CM, in place of Trivendra Singh Rawat. Having been sworn in on March 10, he had time to get elected as an MLA till September 10. However, apart from Covid curbs making holding a bypoll difficult, as per the Representation of the People Act, a by-election for a seat should not be held if the term of a House is less than a year.
Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as CM later today.
The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP leadership, saying instead of ushering in development, it has thrown Uttarakhand into political instability and betrayed its people by repeatedly changing chief ministers.
BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as the state's chief minister on Friday after holding the post for less than four months. He had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March.
The BJP has insulted the 'devbhoomi' of Uttarakhand, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president J P Nadda are responsible for the current situation, the Congress alleged.
Starting with Nityananad Swami, the BJP will have eight chief ministers in the state, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said and added that in the latest four and a half years of the BJP's rule in Uttarakhand, there will be three chief ministers. The Congress condemns the BJP for insulting the state and its people by not doing anything to solve its problems, he said. (PTI)
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other BJP leaders reach State Headquarters in Dehradun for the legislative party meet to elect new Uttarkhand CM.
BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat said in Dehradun on Saturday that the BJP will win 2022 elections.
"The Legislature party meeting will be held at 3 pm today. It is certain that BJP will win 2022 elections," he told news agency ANI.
Referring to the 2022 Uttarakhand elections, BJP MP Ajay Bhatt Saturday said that the party will win more seats than Congress.
"BJP does not compromise on safety & betterment of the people; First nation, then party & finally us is our motto. We will win more seats than Congress; they will get an answer during counting," he told news agency ANI.
Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Saturday said he isn't a part of the rat race to become the CM and he wasn't so earlier too. "Neither was I part of the race earlier, nor today. The legislative party leader will be elected at the meeting today: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat when asked about his candidature for CM post again," he told news agency ANI.
"Had he (Tirath Singh Rawat) not resigned, it would have led to Constitutional crisis. In some states, bypolls were delayed due to Covid. Circumstances have led to this situation. Leader to be elected at today's legislature meet," Trivendra Singh Rawat said.
Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation so close to elections is not likely to end BJP’s woes in Uttarakhand. Choosing a new CM will set off fresh tremors in the faction-ridden state unit, and explaining the frequent change of guard to the electorate won’t be an easy task. Read more here
