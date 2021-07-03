Live Updates: Uttarakhand legislative party to elect new leader today

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat leaves his residence in New Delhi for Dehradun on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after a less than four-month stint, the state BJP legislature party will meet on Saturday afternoon to elect its new leader. Rawat on Friday handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 11 pm, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday.

The legislature party meeting will begin at the BJP headquarters at 3 pm in the presence of central observer Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

State BJP chief Madan Kaushik, who will chair the meeting, said all the MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting.

However, the names of nearly half a dozen MLAs have already begun doing the rounds as probables for the top job, including Chaubattakhal MLA and cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami.