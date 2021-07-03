Live Updates: Uttarakhand legislative party to elect new leader today

A day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after a less than four-month stint, the state BJP legislature party will meet on Saturday afternoon to elect its new leader. Rawat on Friday handed over his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at around 11 pm, hours after returning from Delhi where he was summoned by the top BJP leadership on Wednesday.
The legislature party meeting will begin at the BJP headquarters at 3 pm in the presence of central observer Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam.
State BJP chief Madan Kaushik, who will chair the meeting, said all the MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting.
However, the names of nearly half a dozen MLAs have already begun doing the rounds as probables for the top job, including Chaubattakhal MLA and cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Saturday said he isn't a part of the rat race to become the CM and he wasn't so earlier too. "Neither was I part of the race earlier, nor today. The legislative party leader will be elected at the meeting today: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat when asked about his candidature for CM post again," he told news agency ANI.
"Had he (Tirath Singh Rawat) not resigned, it would have led to Constitutional crisis. In some states, bypolls were delayed due to Covid. Circumstances have led to this situation. Leader to be elected at today's legislature meet," Trivendra Singh Rawat said.
Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation so close to elections is not likely to end BJP’s woes in Uttarakhand. Choosing a new CM will set off fresh tremors in the faction-ridden state unit, and explaining the frequent change of guard to the electorate won’t be an easy task. Read more here
