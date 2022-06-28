Uttarakhand: Mother, minor daughter gang-raped in moving car in Haridwar district

A six-year-old girl and her mother were allegedly gang-raped by some unidentified persons in a moving car in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district recently.

According to senior police officials, the incident took place Friday night when the minor girl and her mother were heading to Roorkee from Kaliyar. The woman and her daughter took a lift in a car on the Kaliyar-Roorkee Road. Thereafter, three to four men gang-raped the two inside the car before dumping them in a secluded place near the Ganga Canal stretch and fled in the car.

The police were alerted an hour after the incident. The two were soon rushed to a hospital. The mother reportedly earns through begging and lives in a shelter home.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged at the Civil Lines police station in Roorkee against unknown persons. The police have also released a photo of a suspect.

Also read | Mere friendship with woman is not consent for sexual relationship: Bombay HC

“Around six-seven police teams are working on the case and we have found some crucial clues based on CCTV footage and are investigating the same. We have released an image of the suspect and have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for any information on the accused. We will soon be able to arrest the culprits,” said Circle Officer (Roorkee) Vivek Kumar. He added that the medical report of the child has confirmed sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged gang-rape of the woman and her six-year-old daughter. The NCW has constituted a three-member fact-finding team to look into the matter.

The team visited the survivors at the hospital where they are undergoing treatment and the spot where the incident took place. The team also met with the deputy SP, investigating officer and the SHO as part of the inquiry.

Circle Officer Vivek Kumar claimed that the NCW team was satisfied with the investigation so far. “The woman is not able to give us much information about the accused except that one of the accused was called Sonu. Still we are able to gather significant clues and are close to arresting the culprits,” he said.