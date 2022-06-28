scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Uttarakhand: Mother, minor daughter gang-raped in moving car in Haridwar district

According to senior police officials, the incident took place Friday night when the minor girl and her mother were heading to Roorkee from Kaliyar.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun |
June 28, 2022 4:53:02 pm
Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant Sections of the POCSO Act was lodged at the Civil Lines police station (Representational)

A six-year-old girl and her mother were allegedly gang-raped by some unidentified persons in a moving car in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district recently.

According to senior police officials, the incident took place Friday night when the minor girl and her mother were heading to Roorkee from Kaliyar. The woman and her daughter took a lift in a car on the Kaliyar-Roorkee Road. Thereafter, three to four men gang-raped the two inside the car before dumping them in a secluded place near the Ganga Canal stretch and fled in the car.

The police were alerted an hour after the incident. The two were soon rushed to a hospital. The mother reportedly earns through begging and lives in a shelter home.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged at the Civil Lines police station in Roorkee against unknown persons. The police have also released a photo of a suspect.

Best of Express Premium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votesPremium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votes
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Mere friendship with woman is not consent for sexual relationship: Bombay HC

“Around six-seven police teams are working on the case and we have found some crucial clues based on CCTV footage and are investigating the same. We have released an image of the suspect and have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for any information on the accused. We will soon be able to arrest the culprits,” said Circle Officer (Roorkee) Vivek Kumar. He added that the medical report of the child has confirmed sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged gang-rape of the woman and her six-year-old daughter. The NCW has constituted a three-member fact-finding team to look into the matter.

The team visited the survivors at the hospital where they are undergoing treatment and the spot where the incident took place. The team also met with the deputy SP, investigating officer and the SHO as part of the inquiry.

Circle Officer Vivek Kumar claimed that the NCW team was satisfied with the investigation so far. “The woman is not able to give us much information about the accused except that one of the accused was called Sonu. Still we are able to gather significant clues and are close to arresting the culprits,” he said.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement