Uttarakhand: MLA expelled for indiscipline back in BJP fold after apology

The Uttarakhand unit of BJP on Monday revoked the expulsion of MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ after he gave a written undertaking that he will not indulge in any act of indiscipline in the future.

In July last year, the BJP expelled him from the party’s primary membership for six years on grounds of indiscipline. The action was taken after a video, in which the Khanpur MLA was seen brandishing four guns while dancing, went viral. The BJP had also condemned the language the MLA purportedly used in the video. Prior to that, Pranav was suspended from the BJP in June 2019 over a dispute with another party MLA and a complaint of misbehaviour.

BJP state president Bansi Dhar Bhagat Monday announced the decision . “I am happy to say he was not involved in any act of indiscipline in the past one year.”

Speaking to the media, Pranav apologised for his actions. Bhagat said the party has also decided to forgive Jhabrera MLA Deshraj Karanwal, who had been issued a notice for indiscipline. Deshraj too has submitted a written apology.

Pranav and Karanwal are among four MLAs accused of going against the party line and were summoned by the state leadership on Monday. The BJP had summoned Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi after a woman from Dehradun lodged a complaint, alleging that he had raped her, and sought a DNA test to prove that the MLA is her child’s father. Before the woman lodged her complaint, Negi’s wife lodged a complaint, accusing her of trying to extort money.

On Monday, Negi denied the allegations. According to the party, Negi said the woman plotted against him and some Congress leaders were involved. Bhagat said, “If Mahesh Negi is found guilty, BJP will take stern action.” The party could not ask Lohaghat MLA Puran Singh Fortyal to appear because his phone was switched off.

