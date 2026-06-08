Helicopter survey done, no clue still in hunt for missing trekker

Ten days after she went missing while on a trek to Uttarakhand, the authorities are yet to make any headway on what happened to Babita Pandey, 24.

On Sunday, an aerial survey with a helicopter was done of the Dayara Bugyal trek which Pandey was attempting, and of the surrounding region.

Police had received information on May 30 evening about Pandey going missing from the Goi Base Camp area of the trek. Since the next day, a search operation has been on, involving around 150 personnel from the local police, SDRF, NDRF, Forest Department, Disaster Management QRT, and other agencies, with drones, sniffer dogs as well as teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Army and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. A deep-diving team has conducted searches in the lake and marshy areas near Goi Base Camp.