Uttarakhand minister’s wife tests positive

Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture minister Satpal Maharaj’s wife tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday, a day after the minister attended a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in the secretariat at Dehradun.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava said, “Specified protocol of the government will be followed. Contact tracing will be done and further steps will be taken accordingly.” He added that they had not been able to trace any travel history so far.

As Maharaj on Friday attended the Cabinet meeting, his colleagues and senior officers, along with other staff who were present there, may be tested for Covid-19 as a precaution.

