Uttarakhand minister’s son killed in UP crash

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey’s son Ankur (25) was killed after his car collided with a truck on National Highway 24 in Bareilly early on Wednesday.

His friend Munna Giri (26) also died in the accident. Another friend Gyanendra Yadav (25) was injured and admitted to a hospital where he is in coma. They were on their way to attend Giri’s brother’s wedding.

“Family members and several relatives of Giri were also travelling in another car and a bus. The three youths were taken to a local private hospital where Pandey and Giri were declared brought dead,” said Ramananad Rai, circle officer (CO) of Faridpur.

He said the truck driver fled. No FIR was registered at the time of going to press. Pandey is a resident of Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur district. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand’s Trivendra Singh Rawat have expressed grief over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Rawat attended Pandey’s cremation at Goolarbhoj in Udham Singh Nagar.