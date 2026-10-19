Uttarakhand minister interrupts Daler Mehndi on stage, alleges singer was drunk

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has alleged that Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was drunk during a performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, after a video showed the minister interrupting the singer on stage.

The incident took place during the fair’s cultural evening in New Tehri on Sunday night. The Indian Express has reached out to a representative of the singer but has not got a response.

“He is such a big performer. He was drunk. Every year we hold this event. We had paid him several lakhs to have him perform at this event, spent on his stay and travel, and he showed up drunk and was unable to perform. Which is why I interrupted and went onto the stage,” Uniyal, who represents the Narendra Nagar Assembly constituency, told The Indian Express.