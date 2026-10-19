Uttarakhand minister interrupts Daler Mehndi on stage, alleges singer was drunk

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Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal alleged the singer was drunk and unable to perform at a tourism fair in New Tehri; a video of their onstage confrontation went viral.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
2 min readDehradunOct 19, 2026 11:11 PM IST
Punjabi singer Daler MehndiPunjabi singer Daler Mehndi
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Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has alleged that Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was drunk during a performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, after a video showed the minister interrupting the singer on stage.

The incident took place during the fair’s cultural evening in New Tehri on Sunday night. The Indian Express has reached out to a representative of the singer but has not got a response.

“He is such a big performer. He was drunk. Every year we hold this event. We had paid him several lakhs to have him perform at this event, spent on his stay and travel, and he showed up drunk and was unable to perform. Which is why I interrupted and went onto the stage,” Uniyal, who represents the Narendra Nagar Assembly constituency, told The Indian Express.

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A video of the exchange circulated widely on social media on Monday, drawing attention to the confrontation between the minister and the singer.

The disagreement appeared to centre on the nature of Mehndi’s performance, with Uniyal questioning whether he was singing live or performing to a pre-recorded soundtrack. The minister walked onto the stage and told the singer that the audience had gathered to hear him and that he was expected to meet their expectations and uphold the dignity of the occasion.

Referring to the religious significance of Navratri, which coincided with the event, Uniyal also stressed the need to maintain decorum. At one point, he questioned Mehndi’s ability to perform, asking how he could sing if he was unable to speak properly. The exchange led to an awkward pause on stage.

The annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair brings together religious observances, local traditions and cultural performances.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on education, policy and social justice. She has broken news and written investigative stories on education, some of which have prompted responses from central universities and government authorities. She uses the Right to Information Act as a reporting tool and enjoys telling people-driven stories through long-form journalism. Vidheesha joined The Indian Express’s Delhi City team in 2023, where she has been part of the education coverage in the newsroom, reporting on policy, institutions, and issues affecting students and communities. Her journalism career began in 2020 as a freelance journalist after she left a career in civil engineering. She covered her home states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, focusing on gender, social justice, and politics. Vidheesha Kuntamalla Qualification, Degrees: Master of Science in Quantity Surveying from Kingston University, London Awards and Recognition: Vidheesha won the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2024 for her long-form story on India’s first case of passive euthanasia. ... Read More

 

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