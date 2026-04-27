Permission missing, Uttarakhand minister’s son weds inside Rajaji Tiger Reserve

The wedding ceremony of the son of Uttarakhand’s social welfare minister in a temple in the core zone of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, without permission from the forest department, has sparked a row in the state.

The wedding ceremony of Anuj, the son of minister Khajan Dass, was conducted on Sunday at the Sureshwari Devi temple in Haridwar. However, according to the forest department, no formal permission had been granted for the event.

For his part, Dass said he has been visiting the temple for the past 10 years, and thousands of devotees continue to go there regularly. “Arrangements are usually such that no disturbance is caused; there is no noise, and people often gather there as an expression of their faith. I had spoken to the forest officials, but they did not mention the need for a formal approval. Maun sehmati hui thi (there was a tacit consent), and around 200 guests had been invited for the event. A havan kund and a pandal had been arranged, and we had tried to get silent generators,” he told The Indian Express.