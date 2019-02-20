Uttarakhand Minister says PDP leaders must be booked for taking Kashmiri students out of Dehradun

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said on Wednesday that an FIR must be filed against the PDP leaders who came to Dehradun and sent hundreds of Kashmiri students back to Kashmir.

Kashmiri students in Dehradun have been feeling threatened by right-wing groups in the city after the recent terror attack in South Kashmir.

Senior PDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz, former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir, and PDP leaders Waheed Ur Rehman Para and Parvez Wafa reached Dehradun on Monday to help the Kashmiri students who felt unsafe in the city, leave Dehradun temporarily for Kashmir.

The leaders who left Dehradun on Wednesday, arranged transportation facilities for the Kashmiri students who wished to leave Dehradun for a few days and helped hundreds of students leave the city.

Reacting to this, Maharaj said, “The PDP leaders are taking Kashmiri students from here (Dehradun). This is not right because the PDP leaders are not parents of the students. If they still are taking the students from Dehradun then the police must take action. An FIR must be registered against them (PDP leaders).”

“The responsibility of safety and security of the Kashmiri students is on our government. The Kashmiri students are not in any danger here. (However,) there should be loyalty towards the country in them, and they (Kashmiris) should contribute to the nation’s progress,” Maharaj said.

PDP’s Aijaz Ahmad Mir said to The Indian Express, “We didn’t force any student to leave Dehradun. The police protection is very good in the city and I didn’t feel the need to take the children, but many of them were scared and wanted to leave so we just helped them leave Dehradun for a few days.”

“The (Uttarakhand Tourism) Minister instead of seeking a case against PDP leaders should have met and consoled Kashmiri students who were feeling threatened and insecure in his state,” he further said.