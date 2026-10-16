Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya accuses husband of assault, forgery, plot to kill her; FIR registered

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya has accused her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, of physical assault, caste-based abuse, forgery and conspiring to kill her, according to an FIR registered at Dehradun’s Cantonment police station on Thursday.

In a complaint dated October 15, Arya, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttarakhand’s Women and Child Welfare minister, alleged that Sahu concealed an earlier marriage from her, assaulted and threatened her, and used forged documents to remove her from directorships in certain companies. She also referred to an audio recording that she suspects contains a conversation between Sahu and another woman about a plot to kill her.

The complaint came to light after a purported video of Arya circulated on social media. In the video, she appears distressed while discussing the recording and expressing concerns for her safety and that of her children.

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The Congress has demanded an impartial investigation and questioned Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the steps taken to protect the minister.

What the FIR alleges

According to the FIR, the complaint was received at the Cantonment police station at 7.09 pm on October 15. Arya stated that she married Sahu on July 6, 2004, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, according to Hindu rites and customs.

She alleged that Sahu concealed his previous marriage and that she learnt of it several years later. She also said she subsequently learnt that he had children from that marriage but continued the relationship, considering the circumstances and the future of her children.

Arya alleged that Sahu did not belong to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, while she belongs to a Scheduled Caste, and that he had known her caste identity from the beginning of their relationship.

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The complaint alleges that Sahu’s behaviour towards her changed in recent months. Arya accused him of being involved with other women and said that, when she objected, he acknowledged the alleged conduct and apologised verbally and in writing. She alleged that the behaviour continued despite the apologies.

According to the complaint, Arya alleged that Sahu assaulted and abused her and threatened to kill her when she objected to these relationships.

She also accused him of using caste-based insults against her on several occasions, including in the presence of staff at her government residence, and said the alleged incidents caused her humiliation.

Allegations of forgery

The complaint further alleges that Sahu used forged signatures and documents to have Arya removed from directorships in companies in which she held positions.

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Arya said she had neither signed the documents in question nor submitted any resignation, alleging that the removals were based on forged documents. The allegations will require verification of the relevant corporate records and signatures as part of the investigation.

The complaint also refers to an audio recording that Arya believes contains a conversation between Sahu and another woman about a conspiracy to kill her. She expressed fears for her safety and that of her minor children, alleging that the accused could act against them at any time. The contents and authenticity of the recording would need to be independently verified.

The FIR lists offences under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (forgery and use of forged documents), 495 (concealment of a previous marriage), 498A (cruelty by a husband), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

It also invokes provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.