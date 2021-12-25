Minister Harak Singh Rawat threatens to resign in fresh headache for BJP in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat has reportedly threatened to resign from the post, in what could be a major setback to the BJP in Uttarakhand ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

According to sources, Rawat, who holds the forest, environment, labour and employment portfolios, walked out of a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, upset about the state government’s alleged inaction over a proposed medical college in his constituency Kotdwar.

BJP state president Madan Kaushik, however, said that while Rawat had indeed expressed his anger over the delay in approving the medical college in his area, he did not resign.

“Nothing happened, there was no resignation. He only showed his anger over the construction of a medical college in Kotdwar, but there was no resignation,” said Kaushik, claiming that all is well in the party and the government.

State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that though Rawat had threatened to resign, no resignation letter was received from him.

In the past also, Rawat had said that he would go to any lengths to build a medical college in his constituency.

Rawat joined the BJP in 2017 from Congress and won from the Kotdwar assembly seat. There are speculations that Rawat might return to Congress after his latest outburst.

Rawat, in fact, had contested as a Congress candidate from Garhwal in the 2014 general elections. Earlier, he was a minister in the Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.

The development will be a fresh headache for the BJP which has already changed two chief ministers — Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirat Singh Rawat — before putting Dhami in charge in Uttarakhand.