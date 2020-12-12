Uttarakhand minister asks Centre to introduce ‘Covid insurance’ policy to revive tourism

The minister added that such an insurance policy should also be introduced for pilgrims visiting Haridwar.

In a bid to increase the footfall of foreign tourists in the state ahead of the Kumbh Mela, Uttarakhand Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj on Friday wrote to the Centre, suggesting the introduction of a ‘Covid insurance’ policy.

The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to begin in Haridwar district in January and the state government expects that the religious fair will revive the tourism-backed economy of the state.

Maharaj, in a letter to Minister of State (Independent charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, “To reduce the fear of the pandemic among the foreign tourists and attract them to visit India and assure them of safety, the introduction of a Covid tourist insurance policy appears necessary.”

The minister added that such an insurance policy should also be introduced for pilgrims visiting Haridwar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Maharaj said, “NRIs, foreign tourists, green card holders will come for Kumbh… If they will be covered with Covid tourist insurance policy, they can get benefit of this. This initiative will promote tourism in the state.”

