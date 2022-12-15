scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Uttarakhand: 43 medical officers terminated for being absent from places of posting

The order terminating the medical officers posted under the Provincial Medical and Health Services was issued on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo: Twitter)
The Uttarakhand government has terminated the services of 43 medical officers for allegedly being absent from their places of posting in an unauthorised manner.

The 43 medical officers whose services have been terminated belong to the non-bonded category.

They were not just found absent from their places of posting in an unauthorised way but also did not respond to notices published in the newspapers by the chief medical officers concerned, said the order issued by additional secretary (medical health and education) Amandeep Kaur.

The order also asked the DG, medical health and family welfare, to send notices to 18 medical officers in the bonded category who had been found absent from their places of posting to report for duty within one week, failing which recovery of money from them as per terms of the bond should be started.

Compliance with the order should be reported within 15 days, it said.

A total of 61 medical officers, including 43 in non-bonded and 18 in bonded categories, were absent from the medical units where they were posted without prior information.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:21:27 pm
TN health minister initiates action against absent govt doctors

