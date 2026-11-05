The bodies of two more trekkers, who went missing after an avalanche struck the Kedartal trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, were recovered on Thursday — taking the death toll to six. Two others, meanwhile, remain missing.

According to an Action Taken Report issued by the Uttarkashi District Emergency Operations Centre, the bodies of two men were recovered from separate locations during a search operation conducted by a joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

The bodies have been brought to the base camp, where the rescue teams are stationed, and will be airlifted to the Matli helipad on Friday.