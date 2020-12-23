Uttarakhand judge uses car of booked person, suspended

As per the office memorandum, during the period of suspension and until further orders, Joshi shall remain attached with the District Judgeship’s headquarter Rudraprayag and he shall not leave the station without obtaining prior permission of the Hon’ble Court.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday placed Dehradun district judge Prashant Joshi under suspension following charges that he used a private car, against whose owner an FIR is registered, for travelling from Dehradun to Mussoorie to attend a camp court.

The office memorandum released by Registrar General Hira Singh Bonal reads as “Sri Prashant Joshi, District Judge, Dehradun, against whom, disciplinary proceeding is contemplated, with regard to following charges, is put under suspension with immediate effect…”

The charges against Joshi reads that he was supposed to use his official vehicle to attend the camp court at Mussoorie on December 21 and December 22, but he travelled from Dehradun in a private vehicle. On the said Audi car, whose owner is Kewal Krishan Soin, official board of District Judge, Dehradun was fitted, which may be intended to protect the owner and the occupants of the car from nefarious activities.

The memorandum adds that an FIR under Section 420, 467, 468, 471 & 120-B IPC is registered against Kewal Krishan Soin at Rajpur police station in Dehradun and to quash the said FIR, a writ petition (criminal) is pending before the High Court.

The memorandum further adds that the said car was parked outside the High Court Guest House, Mussoorie, where the camp court is usually held.

The memorandum says that the aforesaid act and conduct of Prashant Joshi touches upon his integrity, amounts to grave misconduct and is in violation of Rule 3(1), 3(2), and Rule 30 of the Uttarakhand Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 2002. “Said conduct is unbecoming of a Judicial Officer,” reads the memorandum.

