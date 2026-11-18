In the aftermath of the October 30 helicopter crash near Joshimath’s Sthan Marwari that killed six people, aviation authorities are discussing a proposal to cap the age of helicopters or aircraft deployed for operations in Uttarakhand’s mountainous terrain, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter was returning from Badrinath to Dehradun when it went down near Sthan Marwari in Chamoli district, killing five passengers and the pilot.

Speaking to The Indian Express, an official familiar with developments in the aftermath of the incident said, “Suggestions have been made to cap the age of the machines to be used to fly in the hilly terrain. We are exploring the need to assess how old a machine is. The specific age cap years is yet to be established.”