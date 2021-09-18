Uttarakhand issues SOP for Char Dham Yatra

A DAY after Uttarakhand High Court lifted its stay on Char Dham Yatra, the state government on Friday issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the yatra, making it mandatory for pilgrims to either have certificate of both doses of the Covid vaccine or a negative Covid test report to obtain the e-pass for the yatra. The yatra will start from Saturday.

Pilgrims from Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh will have to produce both — the vaccination certificate of two doses as well as negative Covid test report – to obtain permission for the yatra.

Portals of Kedarnath shrine were opened on May 17, Badrinath on May 18, Yamunotri on May 14 and Gangotri on May 15.

As per the SOPs issued by the state government, all pilgrims and stakeholders will have to follow Covid appropriate behavior. It will be mandatory for the pilgrims coming from outside Uttarakhand to register in the “Dehradun smart city portal”.

Travel e-pass for visiting the Char Dham temples will be issued through website of Char Dham Devasthanam Board.

On a daily basis, 1000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Badrinath, 800 in Kedarnath, 600 in Gangotri and 400 in Yamunotri.