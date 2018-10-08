Uttarakhand investors’ summit: By 2030 India will be amongst world’s top three economies, says Rajnath Singh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat presents a memento to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018, in Dehradun, Monday, (PTI Photo) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat presents a memento to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018, in Dehradun, Monday, (PTI Photo)

During the last day of Uttarakhand’s first-ever investors’ conclave —‘Destination Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018’— Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who chaired the conclave’s concluding session on Monday, said that considering the current growth rate of the Indian economy, by 2030 the country shall be amongst world’s top three economies.

Singh said, “A miracle happened in the past four and a half years. Earlier (four and a half years back), among the world’s top 10 economies, India was on the ninth number. It is now on the sixth number, and is approaching the fifth rank.”

“As per my understanding of the world economy, I can say that if we continue to grow by the same rate then by 2030 India will be among the world’s top three economies,” he said.

Lauding the steps that have been taken by the central government towards boosting the country’s economy, he said, “People believe that it (BJP) is a credible government. About Prime Minister Narendra Modi also people have an impression that his policies could be questioned, but his intentions are unquestionable.”

Upto 1,500 Indian and foreign investors had participated in the two-day conclave, which was inaugurated by Modi on Sunday.

During his speech, Modi had said that Uttarakhand was a powerful Spiritual Eco Zone and that the state government must frame policies realising the state’s importance as a Spiritual Eco Zone.

On Monday, Singh said that Modi had “aptly” coined the term ‘Spiritual Eco Zone’ for Uttarakhand since the state had the potential of becoming a destination for Yoga, AYUSH, and wellness, for tourists from across the world.

On Monday, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat said that as a result of the two-day conclave 601 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1,20,150 crore had been signed.

“The investors’ summit proved to be a launching pad for the state’s development. The Uttarakhand government will receive more business proposals in the coming days… as a result of the investments that will be made, by 2025 the face of Uttarakhand will change,” Rawat said.

