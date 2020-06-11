Uttarakhand introduces austerity measures to deal with lockdown fallout

As per the order, austerity measures will be strictly followed on travel expenses, including foreign travels, printing and publications, advertisements, furniture and decorations in offices. Except in unavoidable circumstances, officials will travel economy class while flying on government business. (File Photo) As per the order, austerity measures will be strictly followed on travel expenses, including foreign travels, printing and publications, advertisements, furniture and decorations in offices. Except in unavoidable circumstances, officials will travel economy class while flying on government business. (File Photo)

In view of the economic fallout of the lockdown as well as due to the additional expenses for the state in order to deal with Covid-19, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced various austerity measures for the state machinery.

As per the order issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, irrelevant posts would be scrapped and staff posted there will be moved to other positions or will be adjusted in other departments. Barring in the Health Department and in the police, no new posts would be created and there will be a complete ban on appointment on daily wages and contractual basis.

In current financial year 2020-21, there will be no hike in the pay scale for any post.

As per the order, austerity measures will be strictly followed on travel expenses, including foreign travels, printing and publications, advertisements, furniture and decorations in offices. Except in unavoidable circumstances, officials will travel economy class while flying on government business.

Except for security-related purposes, new vehicles will not be purchased, it said.

The order also directed the use of government buildings and premises instead of private hotels for holding meetings, seminars, conferences and workshops. Government lunches and dinners will not be allowed in hotels.

The order stated that permission will not be granted to officers to participate in training programmes, workshops and seminars organised in foreign countries for which the government will have to bear expenses.

