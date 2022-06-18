Uttarakhand: In Rs 65,000 cr Budget, Pushkar Singh Dhami govt prioritises girl education

The four-day-long session of the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha concluded on Friday with the passing of Rs 65,571-crore annual Budget for 2022-23 even as the Opposition Congress staged a walkout when the budget was in the process of being passed.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government has proposed allocation of Rs 500 crore for ‘Nanda Gaura Yojana’ aimed at improving the gender ratio and education of the girl child. Under the scheme, the parents of a girl child will be paid Rs 11,000 at the time of her birth and Rs 51,000 when she passes the Class-12 exams.

The highest allocation of Rs 1,500 crore was proposed in the budget for the payment of pensions to elderly people, widows without anyone to depend on, abandoned women, differently-abled people and economically weak farmers.

After the listed business was completed, the House has adjourned sine die by speaker Ritu Khanduri. The Budget includes Rs 49,013.31 crore of revenue expenditure and Rs 6,558.18 crore of capital expenditure. The total estimated receipts during the financial year stood at over Rs 63,774 crore.

Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal called the Budget “flag-bearer of the state government’s priorities” that includes a robust fiscal discipline and management, good governance, and effective implementation of sustainable development goals. In the budget, a provision of Rs 17,350.21 crore has been made for salaries and allowances of government employees, Rs 6,703 crore for pensions, and Rs 6,017.85 crore for payment of interest.

The budget has also proposed Rs15 crore for building cow shelters and Rs 12.28 crore to set up Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas for making quality education affordable for children from the weaker sections. A provision of Rs 25 crore has been made to stop migration from the hills and Rs 20 crore for the development of the border areas.

During the budget session, the business of the House went on for around 22 hours and 43 minutes, and a total of 573 questions were received, out of which 230 were answered, 17 were not accepted and three are under consideration.