Uttarakhand House nod to declare cow ‘Rashtra Mata’

THE UTTARAKHAND Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday to declare cow the ‘Rashtra Mata’ or the mother of the nation.

State Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya, who moved the resolution in the Assembly, said that considering it a request from Uttarakhand Assembly, the Centre must grant the status of mother of nation to the cow.

Opposition Congress also supported the resolution. However, party leaders said in the Assembly that besides conferring the status of ‘Rashtra Mata’, efforts must also be made to conserve and protect the cow and its progeny.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Indira Hridayesh, said, “Giving a very high status to the cow is good, but we often hear that cows are dying in cow shelters across the country due to lack of care and required facilities. The Congress has no problem with the cow being declared Rashtra Mata, but much more needs to be done on the ground to truly respect the cow.”

Arya said, “Our government has been working towards cow protection… we are constructing shelters across the state. Getting the status of Rashtra Mata for the cow is another step towards cow protection.”

