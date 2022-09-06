Uttarakhand honours investors, CM Dhami calls them brand ambassadors

Claiming that investments amounting to Rs 35,000 crore, as promised during the 2018 state Investors’ Summit, have been realised, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday felicitated 67 big and small industrialists who have launched production in the hill-state in the last two years.

Addressing the investors at an event here, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called them the state’s new brand ambassadors who have taken Uttarakhand to a new height in industrial development.

He said Uttarakhand is widely known as the land of yoga, spirituality and Ayush, but it is now also moving towards industrial development.

Officials of the Industries Department — which is organising the event, dubbed as the Investors’ Felicitation Ceremony — said more than 600 projects in the state have received investments worth Rs 35,000 crore, and the government has pledged to generate 89,000 jobs in future.

At the event, 24 investors from the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and 43 from larger units were felicitated.

“Since January 2020, production has started in projects worth Rs 15,000 crore,” Dhami said. “Such an amount of investment in the state even during the Covid-19 pandemic is a big achievement. We have worked a lot on [the fields of] infrastructure, policy amendment and ease of doing business.”

He said: “I thank the investors for showing faith in the potential, dedication, hard work and wisdom of Uttarakhand’s youth. The projects started in the state will bring new possibilities and work as a milestone for the state’s financial development. We are moving forward with the mantra of ‘reform, perform and transform’, and have focused on policy stability, coordination and ease of doing business,” he said.

State MSME Minister Chandan Ram Das said, “In 2018, an Investors’ Summit was organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we have seen the results. The state now needs to encourage small-scale industries in the hills.”

In 2018, the state government organised the first Investors’ Summit — ‘Destination Uttarakhand’ — in which more than 600 MOUs were inked and interest was shown in investments amounting to more than Rs 1.24 lakh crore. According to the state government, the MOUs were followed upon and investments to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore have fructified so far.

The projects are in different sectors such as manufacturing, food processing, health services, tourism, and energy, officials said.

On Tuesday, the state government felicitated investors who started production after 2020. Sixty-seven investors were invited from both MSME and large industries sectors at the event, where the investors shared their experiences and praised the state government for providing them with an easy work environment.