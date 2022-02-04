Mercury dips in Uttarakhand, Himachal and J&K after fresh snowfall

Several high altitude in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall in the last 24 hours, resulting in a drop in temperatures across the region.

Fairly widespread snowfall and rains are predicted to continue over the Western Himalayan region on Friday, the India Meteorological Department(IMD) has said. Isolated heavy rainfall, and snowfall will also continue over Uttarkhand, parts of Himachal and the Kashmir valley today.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive scattered rainfall on Friday. Dense fog conditions are also expected in these areas. In the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may receive snowfall today and tomorrow.

Due to these weather conditions, a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius is likely over most parts of Central India in the next 48 hours.

Himachal Pradesh: Jakhu Hill covered in a thick layer of snow as Shimla receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/kIvotQPR2f — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The high altitude areas of Uttarkashi and Chamoli districts in Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall on Thursday while rains lashed the lower areas intensifying cold conditions across the state.

Yamunotri Highway in Uttarkashi district was closed due to snowfall at Radi Top, while traffic along the Dehradun-Suwakholi-Lambgaon motor road was disrupted in the afternoon, the district disaster management office in Uttarkashi said.

Shimla in Himachal Pradesh was covered in a thick layer of snow, after fresh showers. Several places in the valley, especially south Kashmir, received fresh overnight snowfall. The Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded six inches of fresh snowfall, while Kokernag received around four inches of fresh snow and other parts of the Anantnag district received three to six inches of snow.

Srinagar, recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius, a degree up from the previous night. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 12.0 degrees Celsius six degrees down from the previous night. It was the coldest recorded place in the valley, PTI reported.

Kashmir is currently under the influence of a 20-day-long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) which began on Monday after the Chilla-i-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period ended.

This is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.