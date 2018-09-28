Uttarakhand HC orders quota for transgenders in educational institutions, public appointments

The high court gave the state government six months’ time to implement the decision. The high court gave the state government six months’ time to implement the decision.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday directed the state government to provide reservation to transgenders in educational institutions and public appointments. The high court gave the state government six months’ time to implement the decision. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari said transgenders lead a miserable life and are often treated unfairly.

“No proper measures have been provided for medical care to transgenders. No social welfare schemes have been framed for the betterment of the transgenders,” the high court said. Observing that they have the right to a life of dignity, the high court asked the state government to frame a scheme within six months to give transgenders quota in admission to educational institutions and public appointments.

The court order came on a petition filed by two members of the community seeking protection to their lives and liberty.

