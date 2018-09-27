Uttarakhand High Court orders blocking porn sites

The Uttarakhand High Court ordered that over 850 porn websites be blocked. The Uttarakhand High Court ordered that over 850 porn websites be blocked.

In view of the recent gangrape incident in a boarding school in Dehradun, the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday ordered that over 850 porn websites be blocked.

In the order, the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari said: “There shall be a direction to all the Internet Service License Holders to punctually obey the Notification dated 31st July, 2015 and to block the publication or transmission of obscene material in any electronic form, transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act or conduct and also publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act or conduct forthwith.”

The order comes days after the police said that the four students accused of the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl of the same school were “instigated by watching pornography” on their mobile phones.

On July 31, 2015, Central government’s Department of Telecommunications, through a notification, had directed all internet service licensees to block 857 porn sites. The court also ordered “to suspend the licenses of the Internet Service License Holders” if the July 2015 notification is not complied with.

