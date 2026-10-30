Uttarakhand chopper crash: State saw many crashes and close calls last year

Friday’s helicopter crash in Uttarakhand comes a little over a year after a series of helicopter accidents during the 2025 Char Dham Yatra, which prompted the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Uttarakhand government to announce a series of measures aimed at improving flight safety, monitoring weather conditions and strengthening oversight of private helicopter operators.

The crashes and close calls:

On June 15, 2025, a helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation crashed near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district while flying from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, killing all seven people on board, including the pilot. The Bell 407 helicopter had departed at around 5.19 am. Bad weather was reported in the area.

In the six weeks preceding the June 15 crash, authorities had reported three emergency landings and two crashes on the route. Earlier, on May 8, a helicopter operating between Kharsali and Jhala in Uttarkashi crashed, killing six people.

On May 17, another helicopter operating an air-ambulance flight to Kedarnath made a precautionary landing, during which its tail boom became detached.

On June 7, a helicopter carrying five passengers to Kedarnath had to make an emergency landing following a technical snag during take-off.

The risks are not confined to the Kedarnath corridor. In October 2022, seven people were killed when an Aryan Aviation helicopter carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath crashed into a hillside in Rudraprayag district amid poor visibility.

Following the June 15, 2025 crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered an immediate review of helicopter operations in the region.

All helicopter services in the Kedarnath Valley were suspended for two days, June 15 and 16. The ministry directed the DGCA to enforce stricter safety protocols, while UCADA was asked to review all helicopter operators and pilots before services could resume.