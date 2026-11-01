Uttarakhand helicopter crash: Bodies of all 6 killed in accident recovered

The six deceased include the pilot, Himanshu Sabharwal, and five passengers, all from Karnataka.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 1, 2026 09:55 AM IST
helicopterWreckage of a private helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation lying on a hillside near Chai village in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. All six people on board, including five pilgrims from Karnataka and the pilot, were killed after the aircraft crashed during inclement weather while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun. (PTI Photo)
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All six bodies of those killed in the October 30 helicopter crash have been recovered, a district administration report said.

The bodies were brought from the difficult mountainous accident site to the road near Chai village and subsequently transported to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jyotirmath.

The six deceased include the pilot, Himanshu Sabharwal, and five passengers, all from Karnataka.

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According to the report issued at 4.50 am on November 1, arrangements are being made to transport all six bodies to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, for post-mortem examinations.

The recovery operation involved personnel from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police, Forest Department and Revenue Department.

All personnel involved in the search-and-rescue operation had returned from the accident site by the time the report was issued.

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on ... Read More

 

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