Uttarakhand helicopter crash: Bodies of all 6 killed in accident recovered

All six bodies of those killed in the October 30 helicopter crash have been recovered, a district administration report said.

The bodies were brought from the difficult mountainous accident site to the road near Chai village and subsequently transported to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jyotirmath.

The six deceased include the pilot, Himanshu Sabharwal, and five passengers, all from Karnataka.

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According to the report issued at 4.50 am on November 1, arrangements are being made to transport all six bodies to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, for post-mortem examinations.

The recovery operation involved personnel from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police, Forest Department and Revenue Department.