Uttarakhand HC stays felling of over 2,000 trees for road widening

The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed felling of over 2,000 trees for the widening of Dehradun-Sahastradhara road.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice RC Khulbe has also asked the government to file a reply within four weeks, while fixing June 8 as the next date of hearing.

In the PIL, Dehradun resident Ashish Kumar Garg pointed out that there was a proposal to axe 2,057 trees for the proposed widening of the Sahastradhara road from Dehradun’s Jogiwala to Kirsali Chowk. He pleaded that the city is already facing the brunt of climate change and temperature is going up.

Earlier, residents and social activists in the state capital had held protests against the road-widening project.

The decision to widen the 14-km long road from Jogiwala to Kirsali Chowk was taken in September 2021 to ensure fast and easy travel from Dehradun to Mussoorie. With the proposed road, the tourists can reach Mussoorie without entering Dehradun’s Rajpur Road. Around Rs 77 crores from the Central Roads Fund (CRF) was sanctioned for the project.