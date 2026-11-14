Ex-ABVP candidate among 4 accused of raping minor at Uttarakhand hotel

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on ... Read More
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A student leader who contested the MBPG College students’ union presidential election representing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) two years ago in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani is among four men arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl at a hotel in Haldwani.
The arrests have also prompted the Congress’s student wing NSUI to announce a protest and the ABVP to distance itself from the accused, saying he currently holds no organisational position.
Haldwani police have identified the accused as Dheeraj Bisht, Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri and Himanshu Gouni.
The victim was allegedly raped at a hotel on Thursday night.
The police investigation has also brought the hotel’s role under scrutiny. Investigators found that the hotel allegedly provided a room to the occupants without checking their identity documents. Police examined CCTV footage from the premises and said they were initiating action against the hotel management. The premises have been sealed.
The ABVP on Saturday condemned the incident and demanded strict legal action against everyone found guilty. In a statement, it clarified that Bisht, despite having contested the student union election as its candidate, currently holds no position or responsibility within the organisation.
“Four accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Among them, the name of one accused, Dheeraj Bisht, is being linked to ABVP. It is important to clarify that Dheeraj Bisht, who was previously a student union candidate, currently holds no position or responsibility within the organisation,” the statement said.
ABVP Uttarakhand State Secretary Yashwant Pawar said, “The incident involving a minor girl in Haldwani is deeply unfortunate and condemnable. No leniency should be shown towards anyone involved in such serious crimes.”Pawar added that ABVP would extend every possible support to secure justice for the survivor and continue its efforts until effective action is taken.
Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Congress’s student wing, announced a protest outside Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi on November 16, demanding an impartial investigation into the alleged gang-rape.
NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar said the organisation would not allow the case to be buried under political pressure and demanded protection and legal assistance for the girl and her family.
“The law must take its course. And the survivor must receive justice without any political interference,” he said.
The NSUI demanded a transparent, time-bound investigation; strict legal action against those found guilty; and a public clarification from ABVP on its organisational position regarding Bisht. It also asked the Uttarakhand government to explain the measures taken to ensure the safety of women and minor girls.