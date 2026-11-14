Ex-ABVP candidate among 4 accused of raping minor at Uttarakhand hotel

A student leader who contested the MBPG College students’ union presidential election representing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) two years ago in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani is among four men arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl at a hotel in Haldwani.

The arrests have also prompted the Congress’s student wing NSUI to announce a protest and the ABVP to distance itself from the accused, saying he currently holds no organisational position.

Haldwani police have identified the accused as Dheeraj Bisht, Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri and Himanshu Gouni.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The victim was allegedly raped at a hotel on Thursday night.