Standoff at Uttarakhand gurdwara after Nihang group storms in, occupies rooftop

Police said seven people had gone to the rooftop, where six of them remain as of Sunday evening. (@ANI/X | Images enhanced by ChatGPT)

A group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly stormed into a gurdwara in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag, occupied the rooftop, and refused to come down after closing the door behind them. Police and the administration have been trying to reach out to the group.

According to police, the incident started on Saturday afternoon when the sewadars of the Nagrasu Gurdwara in Rudraprayag and a group of Nihang Sikhs had an altercation. Police said seven people had gone to the rooftop, where six of them remain as of Sunday evening.

“They had an altercation at the gurdwara and went to the rooftop and closed the door. The administration and police are trying to speak to them. One of them has come down, and we are listening to their grievances. The talks have yielded positive results. Efforts are ongoing to engage with the remaining individuals,” said Niharika Tomar, the Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag.