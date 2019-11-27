Uttarakhand govt planning Sanskrit TV channel

The Uttarakhand government is planning to launch a satellite Sanskrit TV channel to promote the language, officials have said. The name of the channel, so far discussed, is “SS- Sanskrit evam Sanskriti”.

Advertising

Officials said the channel is proposed to be run by the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy in Haridwar and will run on a Public-Private-partnership (PPP) model.

The Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy was established by the department of Sanskrit Education in 2002 to organise programmes to promote the language. The CM is the chairperson of the normal committee of the academy.

Academy secretary GS Bhakuni, told The Indian Express, “The channel will air a host of programmes based on Sanskrit literature, besides news in Sanskrit. We have already invited proposals for appointment of a consultant who will provide a comprehensive report on a roadmap for its development, along with procedural and regulatory assistance for down-linking as well as cost-effective solutions for development.”

Advertising

According to officials, the channel will also telecast mythological plays. Also, prayer ceremonies at prominent Hindu shrines in the state will be live-streamed on the channel. “Subtitles of the content in Hindi and English will also be provided on the screen so that viewers can understand the programme and learn Sanskrit words,” said an official. Seminars and debates organised in different Sanskrit institutes across the country will also be aired, they said.

According to sources, the department has held a meeting with a TV channel for initial technical suggestions. It has also sought the opinion of seers from different Akharas. “We have seen astrologers speaking about daily horoscope every morning on different news channels. We are unaware about the qualification of these astrologers as they make different predictions and suggestions. On our channel, astrologers holding a degree or certificate from government universities and institutes will speak about horoscopes. They will be more reliable,” said an official.