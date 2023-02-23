scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Uttarakhand govt inks deal for ropeway at Yamunotri Dham

The project will cut down travel time from 2-3 hours to 20 minutes.

Pushkar Singh DhamiUttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that with the completion of this project, Yamunotri Dham will be directly connected to its winter destination Kharsali. (File)
Listen to this article
Uttarakhand govt inks deal for ropeway at Yamunotri Dham
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday signed a contract to construct a 3.38 km ropeway from Janki Chatti in Kharsali to Yamunotri Dham. To be built at a cost of Rs 166.82 crore, the ropeway will cut down the travel time from the current 2-3 hours to just 20 minutes. At present pilgrims have to trek for 5.5 km to reach Yamunotri Dham from Kharsali.

The contract was signed by Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board with two private construction company, namely SRM Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and FIL Industries Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that with the completion of this much-awaited project, Yamunotri Dham will be directly connected to its winter destination Kharsali.

“Completion of this ropeway project will not only provide convenience to the pilgrims but will also lead to the social and economic development of the area along with employment generation. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the officers and employees of all the departments associated with this project and with enthusiastic efforts it is now going to be completed,” he said.

Political Pulse |Dhami draws fire for lurching from crisis to crisis: Anti-cheating law to Joshimath to Ankita case

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said the project will connect the summer and winter Dhams of Maa Yamunotri Devi together, and open another chapter in the immense possibilities of religious tourism in Uttarakhand.

Earlier this week, the Centre gave its approval to the much-awaited project.

Express Premium |More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand’s Char Dham trail

The Yamunotri temple, located at an altitude of approximately 3,291 meters in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, is usually the first stop-over in the Char Dham yatra. As of now the trek starts from Jankichatti. Considered dangerous, the pathway is also not safe for senior citizens as they struggle for oxygen at such a high altitude.

Advertisement

According to a statement issued by the tourism department, the ropeway will be of mono-cable detachable type. It will be constructed according to European standards on the lines of installations in France and Switzerland. The passenger carrying capacity of a single coach will be eight passengers, and 500 tourists can be carried on an hourly basis. The project will be executed by Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode.

Also Read
'Humanity still exists': Couple gets Rs 11 cr anonymous donation for trea...
SC grants interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera; issues notice to...
pawan khera arrest
Pawan Khera Arrest Live Updates: 'Deplaned, arrested in illegal manner,' ...
Andhra train derailments Indian Express
Irked by derailments in Andhra, Railway Board chair tells official to sta...

“The state government has always given priority to promoting tourism and as such is committed to providing better facilities to pilgrims and tourists coming from the rest of India and abroad. As part of the entire Yamunotri ropeway project, the construction of parking, residential arrangement, restaurant, etc. has also been proposed. The lower terminal will be built on 1.787 hectares in Kharsali, while the upper terminal at Yamunotri Dham will be built on 0.99 hectares,” said the statement.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 20:30 IST
Next Story

MLA Ashok Parashar inaugurates Rs 9.39 crore project to cover nullah

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close