Uttarakhand govt decides to cancel Trivendra Singh Rawat’s 4-yr govt celebrations

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday cancelled the programmes that former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had decided to hold in all 70 Assembly constituencies on March 18 to mark the completion of four years of his government.

An order issued on Saturday morning by Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that the Assembly-wise programmes proposed to be held on March 18 were cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”.

On Friday (March 12), the government had issued a directive to all District Magistrates about the events scheduled for March 18 events saying that Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will address the programmes in all constituencies from the Raipur Assembly segment. Funds for publicity of the programmes had also been allocated, the letter said.

On Saturday morning, however, the Information Department issued another note with details of leaders to be present in different constituencies on March 18.

According to that note, Tirath Singh would be the chief guest in Raipur. The same note was sent to the BJP state president and general secretary (organisation) as well.

According to an official, “It was decided to shift the main event to Raipur constituency in Dehradun. But now, all the programmes have been cancelled.”

The official further said the programmes were being cancelled for “political” reasons.

Information Department secretary Dilip Jawalkar was not available for comment. BJP state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar, however, said the programmes were only postponed.