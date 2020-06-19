Uttarakhand govt aims to check crowds, may send Ganga jal to kanwariyas in trucks

The Kanwar Yatra takes place in the month of Saavan — typically in July — and last year, nearly 3.5 crore devotees visited Haridwar. (File) The Kanwar Yatra takes place in the month of Saavan — typically in July — and last year, nearly 3.5 crore devotees visited Haridwar. (File)

With the annual Kanwar Yatra is unlikely to take place this year in its usual form, the Uttarakhand government is mulling over a plan to deliver Ganga water to pilgrims at their native places to prevent them from arriving in Haridwar to collect the water directly from the river.

The idea was discussed in the Uttarakhand cabinet meeting Thursday, with a final decision likely after a video conference between the chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh — the three states which have the maximum number of kanwars.

Uttarakhand government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said, “Uttarakhand CM will speak to CMs of UP and Haryana via video conferencing to decide the shape of kanwar yatra this year.”

Kaushik said that there were various suggestions from different quarters and one was about providing Gangajal by trucks and tankers to devotees in their districts and distribution through different social organizations.

The Kanwar Yatra takes place in the month of Saavan — typically in July — and last year, nearly 3.5 crore devotees visited Haridwar. Kaushik said in the prevailing situation, when social distancing norms have to be followed, there is no possibility of allowing such a large number of people to visit Haridwar.

