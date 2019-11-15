Uttarakhand Governor orders inquiry after GB Pant univ girl student complains against warden

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has ordered an inquiry into the reports that a girl student of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, had accused a hostel warden of calling on her phone late night and asking for undue favours.

Sources said the Governor spoke to university vice-chancellor Dr Tej Pratap on the issue and issued necessary directives to conduct the inquiry.

According to a statement from the Governor office, “The Governor has taken serious note of the complaint from a girl in GB Pant Agriculture University hostel against a warden. Governor has directed university vice-chancellor to conduct inquiry and take strict action in the matter.”

The statement further reads that the Governor has also directed to ensure a safe atmosphere for the girls in the university. She has also sought a report regarding the management of girls’ hostels in the university.

University Public Relation officer Dr Bhaskar Tiwari said that V-C has ordered the Director (Administration) to conduct the probe. Tiwari said that inquiry has been ordered on the news reports which came out on Thursday.

According to that media report, the girl, in the meeting of University Disciplinary Committee (UDC) too, had raised the issue and had accused a hostel warden of sending messages on her phone late night to wish her on her birthday and later called on her phone and asked for undue favours.

When asked whether the accused teacher was warden of the same hostel where the girl is inmate, PRO said, “No. There is no man appointed as warden of ladies hostels. This teacher (against whom the complaint has been made) was warden of another hostel and he has already been relieved from that responsibility a few days earlier.”

When contacted, University’s acting Dean of Students Welfare Dr Shobhit Gupta said, “I am not aware of the matter in which inquiry has been ordered.”