scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigns

She tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, a Rajbhawan official said.

By: PTI |
September 8, 2021 2:32:41 pm
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned from her post on Wednesday. (Twitter/@babyranimaurya)

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya resigned on Wednesday, two years before completing her tenure.

She tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, a Raj Bhawan official said.

She has resigned for personal reasons, he said.

Maurya was sworn in as the governor of Uttarakhand on August 26, 2018 taking over from Krishna Kant Paul at the end of his five-year tenure.
She had completed three years in office as the governor last month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement