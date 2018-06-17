Uttarakhand government focusing on doubling farmers income, says Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

The Uttarakhand government is focussing on the digital mission, doubling farmers income and checking distress migration from hilly areas, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Sunday. He was in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rawat said his government was working on a mission mode on 25 important targets to achieve the goal of what the government described as ‘New India’ by 2020. Highlighting various issues related to the state at the NITI Aayog meeting, the chief minister suggested that there should be a separate ministry for hills and north-eastern states, said a release by the Uttarakhand government. He said if it was not possible, a ‘hills cell’ should be established in Niti Ayog, it said.

Rawat noted that those states contributing towards conservation of environment should be encouraged. He also requested the central government for financial and technical help in relocating the villages prone to disasters, the release said. The BJP leader said the state government was working in a planned manner to double the income of farmers.

Under the Soil Health Card scheme, 7.65 lakh soil health cards were distributed against the target of 7.5 lakh cards in the first phase from 2015-16 to 2016-17. A total of 9.12 lakh soil health cards are to be distributed in the next phase from 2017-18 to 2018-19, he said. The chief minister said the grant of Rs 768 crore in the last fiscal year under the MNREGA was fully utilised and more than 223 lakh man days were created against the target of 182 lakh man days.

Rawat added that 5.48 lakh families have been identified under Prime Minister’s National Health Security Mission in the hill state.

