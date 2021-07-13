Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra amid Covid pandemic

Uttarakhand has cancelled the yatra this year, citing the pandemic (File photo)

The Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the fortnight-long Kanwar Yatra amid concerns of the third wave of Covid-19.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that the Kanwar Yatra is a matter of shraddha (reverence) and aastha (faith), adding that “god would not like anyone to die”.

He had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought his guidance on the Kanwar Yatra and the Char Dham Yatra. The CM had also discussed the issues with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devotees from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh take part in the annual Kanwar Yatra, visiting Haridwar and Rishikesh to collect Gangajal.

The previous Uttarakhand government led by Tirath Singh Rawat had decided to cancel the yatra for this year. However, after Dhami assumed the top post, the government decided to reconsider the move.

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, had on July 8 said the state would allow Kanwar Yatra this year with Covid protocols in place.