Uttarakhand Gov clears Ordinance against cheating day after CM nod

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Friday night signed the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, seeking to bring a strict anti-cheating law in the state.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that he had approved the Ordinance following students’ protest against recruitment scams and paper leak cases in Uttarakhand. Following the Governor’s assent, the Ordinance has now become a law.

As per the ordinance, if a person, printing press, service provider, management, coaching institute among others are found using illegal means, there will be a provision of life sentence and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

Similarly, if an applicant is found to be cheating or helping someone in cheating, there is a provision of three-year jail term and a minimum Rs 5 lakh fine. If the person is again found to be involved in cheating, there is a provision of 10 years in jail and a minimum Rs 10 lakh fine.

On Thursday, scores of youth, under the banner of Uttarakhand Berozgaar Union, staged a protest outside Gandhi Park in Dehradun, demanding a CBI inquiry into recruitment scams and temporary cancellation of all the exams. Their protest turned violent when stones were hurled and police personnel resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

A delegation of the union met Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Friday and tabled their demands.

Raturi assured the delegation that Chief Minister Dhami would be made aware of the points raised by them.

“Earlier the Chief Minister directed us to initiate a dialogue with the protesting youth. We announced yesterday (Thursday) that our doors are open and those who want to talk can reach out to us. Some youth came today and said they are members of the Uttarakhand Berozgaar Union. Their main demand was that the competitive exams be transparent and there should be an unbiased inquiry in case of any complaint. We are considering their demands,” said Raturi.